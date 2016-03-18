Alcohol Reduction Hypnotherapy Expert Offers Free Trial to Help People Reduce the Amount of Alcohol They Drink

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --A leading alcohol reduction hypnotherapy expert has today announced she is offering people who would like to reduce the amount of alcohol they drink, a chance to try the first day of her seven-day program for free. The program is called 7 Days To Drink Less, which is available online. It has received worldwide exposure due to the positive results it brings.



Georgia Foster, who has become a leading alcohol reduction hypnotherapy expert, has appeared on many different TV shows including Sky News for her experience in helping people to drink less alcohol. The expert has helped thousands of people and now she is offering people the chance to experience the first day of the most popular ways to reduce alcohol intake.



The program is available online and runs over seven days. It can start to help people from day one and provides a positive way to reduce the amount of alcohol they drink. Due to the positive results is can achieve and due to the thousands of people it has helped, it has been featured in worldwide media and has become one of the most recommended ways to reduce the amount of alcohol a person drinks.



Georgia Foster said: "The first day of the program, which is free, will give people the chance to experience how it can help people to reduce the amount of alcohol they drink."



The program that comes with a 60-day money back guarantee has become one of the most recommended ways for a person to cut down on their alcohol intake.



The Seven-Day Drink Less Mind Program



- Over 14 hours of life-changing material, to listen to when suits, throughout seven unforgettable days.

- Fully downloadable audio you can listen to anywhere.

- A healthier, happier you, that sleeps better and drinks significantly less.

- Save money on unwanted alcohol and expensive therapy.

- A fully private, safe and supportive service.

- Risk-free purchase, with our 60 day 100% Money Back Guarantee.

- Improve your family life

- Bonus included

- Lifetime Access, full access to the program for as long as you need.



To learn more about the 7 Days To Drink Less program, please visit http://www.georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program



Georgia is offering press the program for free. Please contact her.



The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist is offering members of the press to try the program for free by contacting her. She is available for interview to talk about alcohol reduction.



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



Media Contact:

Company Name: 7 Days To Drink Less program

Contact Person: Georgia Foster

Email: Georgia@georgiafoster.com

Phone: +447768 858 828

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: http://www.georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program