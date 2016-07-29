Alcohol Treatment Centers Arizona Launches Statewide Directory Website

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --Alcohol Treatment Centers Arizona is a statewide directory website for drug and alcohol treatment centers. The website provides Arizona residents with reliable rehabilitation tools ranging from inpatient and outpatient therapy to relapse prevention counseling and addiction intervention. Individuals throughout Arizona and in nearby areas can access community resources online for their alcohol addiction recovery needs easily, customizing their search results to their specific location, personal addiction history, budget, and level of care needed. The website is now accessible to anyone seeking options for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and all those looking for expanding their knowledge of the disease of addiction.



The key to fighting alcohol addiction is helping individuals find a holistic treatment that addresses the components of their addiction. Our goal is to provide those in need with more than just a one size fits all approach to treatment. The motivation behind creating the website was to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Through providing access to the top drug and alcohol addiction and rehabilitation centers in Arizona, we are also providing hope.



"If you or anyone you know is living with an alcohol use disorder, it's important to find professional help as soon as you can. At Alcohol Treatment Centers Arizona we offer you a quick and easy one-stop directory to find that professional help" says Head of Media Relations, Erica Williams. On this new website, top addiction treatment centers in Arizona will be able to list their facility for addicts and the loved ones of addicts to access. Once a facility is reviewed and verified by our addiction specialists it will appear as an accredited addiction center in Arizona, on alcoholtreatmentcentersarizona.com.



It is important to begin the treatment process before alcohol abuse causes serious and permanent damage to an addict. Studies have shown that alcohol rehabilitation is the single most effective method of addressing the complexities of addiction.



About Alcohol Treatment Centers Arizona

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering an alcohol rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Ultimately, Arizona Alcohol Treatment Centers spreads the message that no person is alone in his or her substance abuse journey.



Visit http://www.alcoholtreatmentcentersarizona.com to learn more or call 800-373-0924 today.



Source: Alcohol Treatment Centers Arizona