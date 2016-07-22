Alcohol Treatment Centers Arkansas Launches Statewide Directory Website

Jonesboro, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2016 --Alcohol Treatment Centers Arkansas is a statewide directory for drug and alcohol treatment services. The website provides residents of Arkansas with reliable rehabilitation tools ranging from outpatient therapy to relapse prevention counseling. Individuals throughout the state and in nearby areas can access community resources for their alcohol addiction recovery needs easily, customizing search results to their specific location, personal addiction history, budget, and level of care needed. The website is now accessible to anyone seeking options for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and all those looking for expand their knowledge of the disease of addiction.



Our goal is to provide those in need with more than just a one size fits all approach to treatment. The motivation behind creating the website was to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Through providing access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Arkansas, we are also providing hope. The key to fighting alcohol addiction is helping individuals find a holistic treatment that addresses the components of their addiction.



"At Alcohol Treatment Centers Arkansas we hope to provide a beacon of hope for lives that have been completely derailed by addiction" says Head of Media Relations, Brooke Berger. On this new website, top addiction treatment centers in Arkansas will be able to list their facility for addicts and the loved ones of addicts to access. Once a facility is reviewed and verified by our addiction specialists it will appear as an accredited addiction center in Arkansas, on alcoholtreatmentcentersarkansas.com.



It is important to begin the treatment process before alcohol abuse causes serious and permanent damage to an addict. Studies have shown that alcohol rehabilitation is the single most effective method of addressing the complexities of addiction.



About Arkansas Alcohol Treatment Centers

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering an alcohol rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Ultimately, Arkansas Alcohol Treatment Centers spreads the message that no person is alone in his or her substance abuse journey.



Visit www.alcoholtreatmentcentersarkansas.com to learn more or call 800-337-2209 today.



