Alcohol Treatment Centers Colorado Launches Statewide Directory Website

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Alcohol Treatment Centers Colorado is a statewide directory website for drug and alcohol treatment centers. The website provides Colorado residents with reliable rehabilitation tools ranging from inpatient and outpatient therapy to relapse prevention counseling and addiction intervention. Individuals throughout Colorado and in nearby areas can access community resources online for their alcohol addiction recovery needs easily, customizing their search results to their specific location, personal addiction history, budget, and level of care needed. The website is now accessible to anyone seeking options for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and all those looking for expanding their knowledge of the disease of addiction.



Take time to explore the vast amount of resources available to you on alcoholtreatmentcenterscolorado.com, as our Colorado network is constantly growing. By taking the time to explore your options, you can finally put an end to yours or a loved one's drug or alcohol addiction. The motivation behind creating the website was to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Through providing access to the top drug and alcohol addiction and rehabilitation centers in Colorado, we are also providing hope.



"If you or anyone you love is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, you can access all the resources you might need to find the help at Alcohol Treatment Centers Colorado. The one stop statewide directory website for Colorado." says Head of Media Relations, Alfred Gomez. On this new website, top addiction treatment centers in Colorado will be able to list their facility for the loved ones of addicts and addicts to easily and conveniently access from anywhere. Once a facility is reviewed and verified by our addiction specialists it will appear as an accredited addiction center in Colorado, on alcoholtreatmentcenterscolorado.com.



Alcoholism is a serious and chronic brain disease that causes both physical and psychological damage. Prolonged exposure to alcohol has been connected to a variety of health problems. It is important to begin the treatment process before alcohol abuse causes serious and permanent damage to an addict. Studies have shown that alcohol rehabilitation is the single most effective method of addressing the complexities of addiction.



About Alcohol Treatment Centers Colorado

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering an alcohol rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Ultimately, Colorado Alcohol Treatment Centers spreads the message that no person is alone in his or her substance abuse journey.



Visit www.alcoholtreatmentcenterscolorado.com to learn more or call 800-373-1074 today.



