Alcohol Treatment Centers Georgia Launches Statewide Directory Website

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --Alcohol Treatment Centers Georgia is a statewide directory for drug and alcohol treatment services. The website provides residents of Georgia with reliable rehabilitation tools ranging from outpatient therapy to relapse prevention counseling. Individuals throughout the state and in nearby areas can access community resources for their alcohol addiction recovery needs easily, customizing search results to their specific location, personal addiction history, budget, and level of care needed. The website is now accessible to anyone seeking options for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and all those looking for expand their knowledge of the disease of addiction.



Our goal is to provide those in need with more than just a one size fits all approach to treatment. The motivation behind creating the website was to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Through providing access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Georgia, we are also providing hope. The key to fighting alcohol addiction is helping individuals find a holistic treatment that addresses the components of their addiction.



"At Alcohol Treatment Centers Georgia addicts and loved ones of addicts are given the tools they need to find a drug and alcohol addiction rehab facility in Georgia on one easy to use directory website. Together we can best addiction." says Head of Media Relations, Britney Ellis. On this new website, top addiction treatment centers in Georgia will be able to list their facility for addicts and the loved ones of addicts to access. Once a facility is reviewed and verified by our addiction specialists it will appear as an accredited addiction center in Georgia, on alcoholtreatmentcentersgeorgia.com.



Here at Georgia Alcohol Treatment Centers, we know that alcohol and drug addiction affects everyone differently. We maintain that you deserve a customized treatment program tailored to your highly specific situation. Studies have shown that alcohol rehabilitation is the single most effective method of addressing the complexities of addiction.



About Georgia Alcohol Treatment Centers

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering an alcohol rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Georgia Alcohol Treatment Centers wants to encourage and inspire you to have confidence and faith in yourself; to learn how to forgive not just yourself, but also those others around you. Ultimately, recovery is about healing.



Visit www.alcoholtreatmentcentersgeorgia.com to learn more or call 800-373-1195 today.