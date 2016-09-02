Alcohol Treatment Centers Hawaii Launches Statewide Directory Website

Honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Alcohol Treatment Centers Hawaii is a statewide directory for drug and alcohol treatment services. The website provides residents of Hawaii with reliable rehabilitation tools ranging from outpatient therapy to relapse prevention counseling. Individuals throughout the state and in nearby areas can access community resources for their alcohol addiction recovery needs easily, customizing search results to their specific location, personal addiction history, budget, and level of care needed. The website is now accessible to anyone seeking options for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and all those looking for expand their knowledge of the disease of addiction.



The goal is to help addicts gain confidence in their sobriety so they can develop healthy coping methods and avoid future relapses. The motivation behind creating the website was to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Through providing access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Hawaii, we are also providing hope. The key to fighting alcohol addiction is helping individuals find a holistic treatment that addresses the components of their addiction.



"Alcoholism is a chronic disease, but recovery is achievable with the help of Alcohol Treatment Centers Hawaii easy to use statewide directory website. Together we can best addiction." says Head of Media Relations, Olivia Lewis. On this new website, top addiction treatment centers in Hawaii will be able to list their facility for addicts and the loved ones of addicts to access. Once a facility is reviewed and verified by our addiction specialists it will appear as an accredited addiction center in Hawaii, on alcoholtreatmentcentershawaii.com.



Here at Hawaii Alcohol Treatment Centers, we know that alcohol and drug addiction affects everyone differently. We maintain that you deserve a customized treatment program tailored to your highly specific situation. Studies have shown that alcohol rehabilitation is the single most effective method of addressing the complexities of addiction.



About Alcohol Treatment Centers Hawaii

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering an alcohol rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Hawaii Alcohol Treatment Centers wants to encourage and inspire you to have confidence and faith in yourself; to learn how to forgive not just yourself, but also those others around you. Ultimately, recovery is about healing.



Visit www.alcoholtreatmentcentershawaii.com to learn more or call 800-409-5879 today.



Source: Hawaii Alcohol Treatment Centers