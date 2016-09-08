Alcohol Treatment Centers Iowa Launches Statewide Directory Website

Des Moines, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --Alcohol Treatment Centers Iowa is a newly launched statewide directory website for drug and alcohol treatment centers in Iowa. This website will deliver residents of Iowa, and surrounding areas, access to trustworthy tools and information on everything from inpatient and outpatient therapy to addiction intervention and counseling for relapse prevention. Addicts and loved ones of addicts in Iowa and neighboring areas are able to easily access community resources on the online site for any of their drug and alcohol addiction recovery needs and customize their search results to their specific budget, location, individuals addiction history and the level of care that will be needed. Visit www.alcoholtreatmentcentersiowa.com now to discover your addiction treatment rehabilitation options or to learn more about drug and alcohol addiction to expanding your knowledge of the disease of addiction.



For a successful alcohol addiction recovery, the key is helping an addict find a treatment center that focuses on their own specific factors of their addiction. At Alcohol Treatment Centers Iowa the staff is experienced professionals who know how to help and addict or the loved one of an addict get started on the road to recovery. The incentive behind creating alcoholtreatmentcentersiowa.com was to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Iowa alcohol rehab centers realizes that alcohol addiction affects everyone differently and is committed providing specialized addiction treatment to all of those in need. They understand the seriousness of the disease and make it their goal to restore hope in each and every patient.



"Alcohol Treatment Centers Iowa was created to help addicts and loved ones of addicts have a one stop easy to use directory website to help them find specialized treatment in Iowa." says Head of Media Relations Brandon James. When visiting the site, top addiction treatment centers in Iowa will be able to list their facility for the loved ones of addicts and the addicts themselves to access. Once our addiction specialists review and verify your facility, it will appear as an accredited addiction treatment center in Iowa, on alcoholtreatmentcentersiowa.com.



Making the choice to get help is never easy, but recovery is possible with the help of a certified and professional treatment program. Studies show that drug and alcohol rehab is the most effective way to address the difficulties of addiction. Don't wait to get help for this life threatening disease. Get the help you deserve today.



About Alcohol Treatment Centers Iowa

The creators of this new directory website recognize the significance of getting help for an addiction early. The fear an addict might face of stepping out of their comfort zone and feeling alone can be diminished with the skilled help of specialized addiction treatment. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. At Alcohol Treatment Centers Iowa our goal is to provide more than just access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Iowa, our goal is also to provide you with hope.



Visit us online at www.alcoholtreatmentcentersiowa.com or call 800-409-5926 today to learn more.



Source: Alcohol Treatment Centers Iowa