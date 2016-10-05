Alcohol Treatment Centers Kansas Launches Statewide Directory Website

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Alcohol Treatment Centers Kansas is a newly launched statewide directory website for drug and alcohol treatment centers in Kansas. This website will deliver residents of Kansas, and surrounding areas, access to trustworthy tools and information on everything from inpatient and outpatient therapy to addiction intervention and counseling for relapse prevention. Addicts and loved ones of addicts in Kansas and neighboring areas are able to easily access community resources on the online site for any of their drug and alcohol addiction recovery needs and customize their search results to their specific budget, location, individual's addiction history and the level of care that will be needed. Visit www.alcoholtreatmentcentersKansas.com now to discover your addiction treatment rehabilitation options or to learn more about drug and alcohol addiction to expanding your knowledge of the disease of addiction.



For a successful alcohol addiction recovery, the key is helping an addict find a treatment center that focuses on their own specific factors of their addiction. At Alcohol Treatment Centers Kansas the staff is experienced professionals who know how to help and addict or the loved one of an addict get started on the road to recovery. The incentive behind creating alcoholtreatmentcenterskansas.com was to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Kansas alcohol rehab centers realizes that alcohol addiction affects everyone differently and is committed providing specialized addiction treatment to all of those in need. When providing access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Kansas, we are also providing hope.



"Life can be more fulfilling than it is now. Our goal at Alcohol Treatment Centers Kansas is to provide everyone with the individualized help to get addiction treatment." says Head of Media Relations Ernest Smith. When visiting the site, top addiction treatment centers in Kansas will be able to list their facility for the loved ones of addicts and the addicts themselves to access. Once our addiction specialists review and verify your facility, it will appear as an accredited addiction treatment center in Kansas, on alcoholtreatmentcenterskansas.com.



Making the choice to get help is never easy, but recovery is possible with the help of a certified and professional treatment program. The key to fighting alcohol addiction is helping individuals find a holistic treatment that addresses the components of their addiction. Studies show that drug and alcohol rehab is the most effective way to address the difficulties of addiction. Don't wait to get help for this life threatening disease. Get the help you deserve today.



About Alcohol Treatment Centers Kansas

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering an alcohol rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Indiana Alcohol Treatment Centers wants to encourage and inspire you to have confidence and faith in yourself; to learn how to forgive not just yourself, but also those others around you. Ultimately, recovery is about healing.



Visit us online at www.alcoholtreatmentcenterskansas.com or call 800-411-0914 today to learn more.



Source: Alcohol Treatment Centers Kansas