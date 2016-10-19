Alcohol Treatment Centers Kentucky Launches Statewide Directory Website

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2016 --Alcohol Treatment Centers Kentucky is an addiction rehab statewide directory website for drug and alcohol treatment services. On this new website, top addiction treatment centers in Kentucky will be able to list their facility for addicts and the loved ones of addicts to access. Once a facility is reviewed and verified by our addiction specialists it will appear as an accredited addiction center in Kentucky, on alcoholtreatmentcentersKentucky.com.



The residents of Kentucky and surrounding areas can access an up-to-date listing of all top reliable drug and alcohol treatment facilities in their area. Addicts and loved ones of addicts are also able to access dependable tools ranging from inpatient and outpatient therapy to medical detox and sober living. On this state of the art directory website the people of Kentucky will also be able to find community resources for their addiction recovery needs, customizing search results to their specific location, personal addiction history, budget, and level of care needed. The website is now accessible to anyone seeking options for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and all those looking for expand their knowledge of the disease of addiction.



Research shows that rehabilitation for a drug or alcohol problem is the single most effective method of address the complexities of addiction. At Alcohol Treatment Centers Kentucky we realize that every addict needs are different to achieve a clean and sober life. The motivation behind creating this directory website to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Through providing access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Kentucky, we are also providing hope.



"If you think you or someone you care about is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, do not wait to get help. Visit Alcohol Treatment Centers Kentucky now to find the specialized treatment needed." says Head of Media Relations, Sarah Barnhart. On this new website we provide drug and alcohol addicts the resources and tools for a successful recovery. Here at Kentucky Alcohol Treatment Centers, we maintain that you deserve a customized treatment program tailored to your highly specific situation.



About Alcohol Treatment Centers Kentucky

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering an alcohol rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Kentucky Alcohol Treatment Centers wants to encourage and inspire you to have confidence and faith in yourself; to learn how to forgive not just yourself, but also those others around you. Ultimately, recovery is about healing.



Visit www.alcoholtreatmentcentersKentucky.com to learn more or call 800-413-2796 today.



Source: Kentucky Alcohol Treatment Centers