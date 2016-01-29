Alcoholic Reduction Expert Georgia Foster Says She Could Help Sydney Roosters Captain Mitchell Pearce with His Drinking Problem

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2016 --Sydney Roosters Captain had admitted he has a drinking problem after being filmed trying to kiss a woman, who accuses him of wetting himself after rejecting his advances before he allegedly simulated a sex act on a dog. The captain who has stood down from training has said he needs help to get his life back in order and to stop or reduce his drinking. Alcoholic Reduction Expert Georgia Foster says she could help the sports star with her 7 Days To Drink Less program.



Georgia Foster, who has helped people from all walks of life around the world to reduce their drinking, has said Mitchell Pearce has taken the first important step to admit he has a drinking problem and is drinking too much. The next step is to seek help to manage the problem, help that Georgia Foster said she could offer.



The World Renowned Alcohol Reduction Expert launched a 7 Days To Drink Less Program that helps people like Mitchell Pearce to reduce their drinking. The program is aimed at people who understand they drink too much and want to get their life in control. The program, which is free for the first day could help the Sydney Roosters captain to regain control of his life. It could help him to reduce his drinking and feel healthier and allow him to carry on with his sports career.



At a time when Mitchell Pearce feels like there is no future after the worldwide press has published the story of his drinking problem, Georgia Foster has said, now he understands he drinks too much, he can now start to get his life back in control and put his troubles behind him.



She said: "I work with a lot of people from all walks of life who have a problem with drink. It could be a case they cannot do without drink or they feel they drink too much and would like to cut that amount down. Through my 7 Days To Drink Less program, I can help Mitchell Pearce and people like him to cut down on their alcohol intake and lead a better life."



The 7 Days To Drink Less program (georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program) is a highly recommended and proven method to cut down on drinking. People all over the world with positive results have used it; allowing them to regain control over their life.



The program allows a person to feel better about themselves and provides them with many benefits that include:



Avoid serious health problems

Sleep better

Save money

Weight Loss

Improve Self-esteem

Avoid emotional breakdowns

Improve performance at work



The Drink Less Mind Program



- Over 14 hours of life-changing material, to listen to when suits, throughout seven unforgettable days.

- Fully downloadable audio you can listen to anywhere.

- A healthier, happier you, that sleeps better and drinks significantly less.

- Save money on unwanted alcohol and expensive therapy.

- A fully private, safe and supportive service.

- Risk-free purchase, with our 60 day 100% Money Back Guarantee.

- Improve your family life

- Bonus included

- Lifetime Access, full access to the programme for as long as you need.



The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist who has been heavily featured in the media, has clients visiting her all over the UK for her powerful results. She is so confident in her new program; she is offering a 60 day 100% money back guarantee.



For more details of the 7 Days To Drink Less program, which offers a try before you buy service where the first day is free, please visit http://georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



