Alden Advisors Announces the Sale of Menara Networks, Inc.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --Alden Advisors, the creators of IP VAMP™, the Intellectual Property Value Maximization Process, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Menara Networks, Inc. by IPG Photonics Corporation. Menara Networks pioneered enhanced optical transmission modules and systems with integrated advanced network functionalities. These unique "system-in-modules" leverage the company's proprietary high-speed integrated circuits and system expertise and have been deployed by cable system operators, telecom carriers and in data centers across the globe.



Commencing with deep industry and technical knowledge and an understanding of the fundamental importance of Menara Networks' rich IP portfolio, Alden Advisors crafted a value maximizing acquisition thesis. "Early in our discussions, Alden Advisors displayed an operational grasps of our firm, the nuances of our products, and a command of the telecommunications industry. Their team artfully crafted a series of value aligned rationales uniquely tailored to each party in our sale process," commented Siraj Nour ElAhmadi, Menara CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder. Salam ElAhmadi, Menara CTO and Co-founder noted, "Their operational experience and knowledge of intellectual property transactions, not only helped us extract business value in this M&A process, but was invaluable in keeping us focused on growing our business during the transaction."



Alden Advisors and Menara Networks partnered through all stages of IP VAMP™ Transactions, leading to the Company's acquisition in May 2016. With $21 million in 2015 revenues, the cash purchase was $46.8 million.



About Menara Networks, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Menara Networks develops innovative products and solutions that greatly simplify today's layered optical transport networks. Leveraging the company's proprietary high-speed ICs and its extensive expertise in optical networking and system design, Menara portfolio of OTN XFP, SFP+ and CFP modules provide optical networks with superior performance and improved service velocity. The company's solutions also save carriers millions in CapEx and eliminate the need for space, heat, and power associated with DWDM transponders in central offices and data centers around the world.



For more information, visit www.menaranet.com.



About Alden Advisors

Alden Advisors is an investment banking firm focused on maximizing the value of technology and niche intellectual property (IP) businesses in the middle market. Alden Advisors is the creator of IP VAMP™, the Intellectual Property Value Maximization Process. The firm's operational deal makers leverage its multi-stage consulting practice, IP VAMP™ Advisory, and its Core IP Experience™ focused capital raising and M&A practice, IP VAMP™ Transactions, to create experience monopolies and extract maximum business value.



For more information about Alden Advisors or its unique processes, please visit us at www.AldenAdvisors.com. Securities transactions are conducted through StillPoint Capital, LLC, in Tampa, FL, Member FINRA SIPC.



