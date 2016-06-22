Alden Advisors Announces the Sale of Topaz Technologies, LLC

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2016 --Alden Advisors, the creator of IP VAMP™, the Intellectual Property Value Maximization Process, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, TOPAZ Technologies by Cultura Technologies, an operating subsidiary of Constellation Software. TOPAZ Technologies is one of the most recognized animal medical research software providers for the North American market. TOPAZ helps pharmaceutical companies, universities, government agencies and research hospitals manage the animals and their care facilities throughout the duration of the entire pre-clinical research study. This is one of the only software solutions capable of simultaneously providing central research protocol management, global visibility, and reporting across a multi-geographic regulatory and cost center environment.



Leveraging knowledge of the clinical research industry and related software solutions, Alden Advisors crafted unique value maximizing acquisition proposal for actors within each segment of the research value chain. Each thesis articulated the benefits and importance of TOPAZ Technologies' tangible and intangible IP offerings. Ron Thornton, TOPAZ CEO commented, "Alden Advisors demonstrated an immediate grasp of our technology offering. Throughout the selling process, they repeatedly provided us with guidance grounded in real operational experience. The combination made for an acquisition process where we felt very confident that they knew how to articulate and maximize our value."



Alden Advisors and TOPAZ Technologies partnered through all stages of IP VAMP™ Transactions, leading to the Company's acquisition in June 2016. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About TOPAZ Technologies, LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TOPAZ Technologies, LLC provides animal and clinical research software solutions for the medical research industry. With more than 33 years in the industry, TOPAZ is an established leader in delivering software-based solutions for complex regulatory environments. Automated solutions by TOPAZ Technologies help all segments of the medical research market transform operations for improved efficiency, compliance protection, and operational insight.



For more information, visit www.Topazti.com.



About Alden Advisors

Alden Advisors is an investment banking firm focused on maximizing the value of technology and niche intellectual property (IP) businesses in the middle market. Alden Advisors is the creator of IP VAMP™, the Intellectual Property Value Maximization Process. The firm's operational deal makers leverage its multi-stage consulting practice, IP VAMP™ Advisory, and its Core IP Experience™ focused capital raising and M&A practice, IP VAMP™ Transactions, to create experience monopolies and extract maximum business value.



For more information about Alden Advisors or its unique processes, please visit www.AldenAdvisors.com. Securities transactions are conducted through StillPoint Capital, LLC, in Tampa, FL, Member FINRA SIPC. StillPoint Capital, Alden Advisors, and TOPAZ Technologies are unaffiliated entities.



