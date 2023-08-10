Alderfer Glass Explains How Customers Should Prepare for Windshield Replacement

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2023 --Customers preparing for windshield replacement in Doylestown, PA, may be confused about the process or have questions about how to best prepare to have their windshields replaced. Alderfer Glass, an auto glass and glass specialty company in Pennsylvania, provides a comprehensive look into what should happen before windshield replacement.



To prepare for the appointment, individuals should remove personal items from the dashboard and around the windshield area. Ensuring the vehicle is clean, particularly around the exterior of the windshield, is a good idea to prevent dirt and debris from interfering with the urethane adhesive used to bond the new windshield to the vehicle body. Removing stickers or decals that may interfere with the replacement process, or that you would like to save, is also recommended.



The windshield replacement process typically takes between one and half to two and half hours, but it is essential to allow ample time for the urethane adhesive to cure properly. This means avoiding driving the vehicle for around one hour after the replacement is completed.



After the windshield replacement, individuals should follow several specific care instructions to ensure the longevity of their new auto glass. These include keeping the tape and retention moldings in place as recommended, or for at least 24 hours, avoiding car washes and pressure washing for 24 hours, cracking windows slightly for the first 24 hours, and avoiding slamming doors or driving on rough terrain for the first few days.



Alderfer Glass aims to make windshield replacement in Doylestown, PA, less stressful and ensure that their customers' new windshields serve their purpose for years to come. To schedule an appointment or to learn more about Alderfer Glass, visit https://alderferglass.com/.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Quakertown and Lehigh Valley. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 60 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://alderferglass.com/.