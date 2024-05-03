Alderfer Glass Explains How & Why Windshield Damage Spreads

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2024 --Windshield damage, often seen as a minor inconvenience, can escalate into a major issue if left unattended. Understanding the reasons behind the spread of windshield cracks is crucial to ensure vehicle safety. Here's some more information from Alderfer Glass, a team of auto glass specialists providing windshield replacement in Warminster, PA, and the nearby areas.



The structure of a vehicle's windshield is complex — typically composed of two layers of glass with a laminate layer sandwiched between. This design is intentional to prevent the windshield from shattering into dangerous pieces during a collision. However, when debris hits the windshield, it creates a chip or crack on this outer glass layer. This damage becomes a point of stress that can cause the crack to spread due to vibrations from the vehicle's movement or temperature changes.



Glass, being an amorphous solid, lacks a regular, repeating structure found in crystalline solids. This characteristic makes it inherently susceptible to cracking, with fewer stable structures to halt a spreading crack. As such, what might seem like a small crack can quickly transform into a significant problem.



Several preventative measures can help halt the spread of cracks. Parking the vehicle in the shade or indoors helps protect the windshield from extreme temperatures that cause the glass to expand or contract. Maintaining a safe distance while driving, especially on highways and gravel roads, can help drivers avoid debris kicked up by other vehicles. Regularly cleaning the windshield can also help prevent the spread of cracks — however, high-pressure car washes should be avoided as the force can exacerbate existing damage.



