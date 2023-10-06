Alderfer Glass Explores Different Types of Windshield Damage

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2023 --Windshield damage often comes in the form of cracks and chips, each presenting its own set of challenges and risks. Alderfer Glass, a team of specialists providing windshield replacement in Lehigh Valley, PA, wants drivers to be informed about these common forms of damage.



Cracks, one of the most common forms of windshield damage, can vary in length from under an inch to the full length of the windshield. They encompass various types, including star breaks, floater cracks, and edge cracks.



- Star Break: Characterized by small cracks radiating outwards from the impact point, resembling a starburst. Immediate attention or windshield replacement services may be necessary to prevent further growth, especially in extreme temperature conditions.



- Floater Crack: Located in the center of the windshield, away from the edges, these cracks can obstruct the driver's vision and pose structural integrity challenges.



- Edge Cracks: Starting within two inches of the windshield's edge or reaching the edge after forming, these cracks can quickly spread, jeopardizing structural integrity.



Chips are another common form of windshield damage resulting from debris impact. They manifest as bullseye chips, half-moon chips, and pit chips.



- Bullseye Chip: Featuring a circular shape resembling a bullseye target with an impact point in the center, these chips may spread if repair or windshield replacement in Lehigh Valley, PA, is not promptly scheduled.



- Half-Moon Chip: Semi-circular in shape, these chips are typically more challenging to repair due to their form.



- Pit Chip: Arising when debris removes a small piece of glass, leaving a pit, these chips, if not addressed, may lead to more extensive damage over time.



Avoid compromising safety with makeshift solutions and trust the experts to recommend the appropriate repair or replacement measures for your windshield. Vehicle safety on the road is paramount. For expert assessment and advice on windshield damage, consult the professionals at Alderfer Glass or visit https://alderferglass.com/.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://alderferglass.com/.