Alderfer Glass Explores the Anatomy of a Windshield

The windshield, far more complex than a mere sheet of glass, is an expertly engineered marvel that safeguards passengers from the perils of the road. It not only facilitates visibility but also acts as a protective shield against external elements. Unlike regular window glass, auto glass comprises multiple layers, including window glass and laminated glass, contributing significantly to the vehicle's structural integrity.



Laminated glass is a fundamental component in a windshield's structure. This remarkable safety shield consists of two layers of glass sandwiched around a layer of laminating plastic. It ensures that even if the glass shatters upon impact, it remains intact, preventing shards from harming passengers during accidents.



Beyond its protective role, the windshield also contributes to the vehicle's structural strength. In the event of a collision or rollover, the windshield's structural integrity can be a lifesaver, making it a critical component of automotive safety systems.



Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, and Quakertown.



