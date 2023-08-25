Alderfer Glass Provides a Clearer Look Into Window Ratings

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2023 --Alderfer Glass, a leading provider of high-quality windows in Allentown, PA, understands that window efficiency ratings can be complicated and confusing for the average homeowner. To clear up this important subject, they're providing some background information about the role that two vital rating factors (U-factor and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient) play in determining a window's energy efficiency.



The U-factor measures the rate at which a window, door, or skylight conducts non-solar heat flow — essentially a measurement of heat loss through glass. The lower the U-factor, the better the window is at insulating the home against heat loss. High-performance double-pane windows typically have a U-factor of 0.30 or lower, indicating their superior energy efficiency. Some state-of-the-art triple-pane windows offered by Alderfer Glass may even achieve a U-factor as low as 0.15, offering unparalleled insulation against the cold.



A window's SHGC (Solar Heat Gain Coefficient) rating represents the fraction of solar radiation admitted through a window. The lower the SHGC, the less solar heat the window transmits, and the cooler the home stays during the summer. A window with a high SHGC rating is more effective at collecting solar heat during the winter months, whereas a window with a low SHGC rating excels at reducing cooling loads during the summer by blocking heat gain from the sun.



It may not come as a surprise that U-factor and SHGC are interconnected. Windows with higher SHGC ratings often have higher U-ratings. Overall, the more protection a window offers against UV rays and heat loss, the more effective it is at keeping a home's temperatures tolerable.



