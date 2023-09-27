Alderfer Glass Shares Safety Tips for Glass Shower Doors

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2023 --Glass shower doors have become synonymous with contemporary bathroom aesthetics. However, the allure of glass comes with a few important considerations — and prioritizing safety within shower enclosures is paramount. Alderfer Glass, a local company that designs and installs glass shower doors in Center Valley, PA, presents a few safety insights to maintain secure and serene shower experiences for all family members.



Selecting the right material for the door is crucial. Safety glass, especially tempered glass, is highly recommended for shower doors. This choice minimizes bathroom accident risks. In addition, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is a vital resource during the selection process, since it highlights multiple safety standards pertaining to glass shower doors.



Alderfer Glass does not recommend DIY installation for shower doors in Center Valley, PA. Trusting the job to professionals will ensure that the doors are correctly aligned and securely affixed, mitigating accidents and installation-related mishaps.



Homeowners should avoid slamming glass shower doors to avoid potential accidents and prolong door longevity. Gentle door closure minimizes vibrations that can lead to breakage. In addition, heavy items should not be hung on glass shower doors. Distributing weight unevenly stresses glass panels, heightening the risk of breakage.



Child-friendly enhancements can also enhance bathroom safety. Alderfer Glass suggests installing shower door towel bars at suitable heights to help children find more stability in glass shower enclosures.



Securing moving panels is another important aspect of door safety. Routine usage can cause misalignment in sliding or frameless shower doors, so sliding door panels should be regularly inspected. Regularly checking for chips or cracks is another crucial step, since even minor damage compromises the door's structure, increasing shattering risks.



Alderfer Glass's commitment to safety, high-quality glass, and expert installation ensures homeowners can enjoy a secure and relaxing shower experience. To schedule installation, replacement, or repair, reach out to Alderfer Glass today or visit https://alderferglass.com/.



