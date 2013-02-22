Alerts & Trend Analysis Reports on Top Moving Stocks: (NASDAQ: MU), (NASDAQ: RFMD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2013 --Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Elpida Memory, Inc. announced that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has given antitrust clearance for Micron's previously announced proposed acquisition of Elpida. China's approval was the last remaining antitrust pre-merger clearance required for completion of the transaction. Pre-merger approvals were previously obtained from the United States, Czech Republic, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.



Elpida Memory, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) integrated circuits.



Micron Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and marketing semiconductor devices worldwide. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.



Find out more on MU here:http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MU



RF Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD) announced the Company will present its expanding portfolio of industry-leading radio frequency (RF) components for smartphones, tablets and other data-centric mobile devices at the 2013 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2013), to be held February 25 to February 27, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain.



RF Micro Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) components and compound semiconductor technologies primarily in the United States and Asia. Its products enable mobility, as well as provide connectivity and support functionality in the mobile devices, wireless infrastructure, wireless local area networks, cable television /broadband, Smart Energy/advanced metering infrastructure, and aerospace and defense markets.



Find out more on RFMD here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RFMD



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009