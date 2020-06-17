Alex Alleyne Brings His Industry Leading Social Sales Expertise to the Market with Slated Launch

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --With a career that both generates and closes seven-figure deals with $23 million in sales revenue thus far to prove it, a new titan has come to play. Recognized by LinkedIn in 2019 as the 3rd Top Global Thought-Leader in Sales, Alex Alleyne has parlayed a profitable social sales business into a lightening fast-growing online presence. Currently, he mentors over 16,000 subscribers to his widely-recognized LinkedIn featured newsletter, "Sales Life with Alex" while courting 11,000 Instagram followers at the same time. Now, his sales thought leadership will become a go-to resource by way of a new online course that teaches others how to do the same.



To help go-getters like himself reach sales goals that allow them to purchase things like the three properties and Supercar he purchased all in 2019, Alleyne has a three-step vision; teach others how to build a brand, grow income, and avoid career pitfalls. To do this, on July 1st, he will launch My Sales Agency. The online educational program which will help a complete beginner successfully set up their own six-figure social sales agency.



Register to stay informed about the launch of the website at https://www.mysalesagency.com.



About Alex Alleyne

Alex Alleyne is an award-winning sales expert and the founder of Growth iQ and My Sales Agency. Featured on podcasts and at events worldwide, Alleyne has delivered keynote speeches in San Francisco, Atlanta, and the UK. He received a First Class Distinction Degree in Sales Management from Edinburgh Napier University.



