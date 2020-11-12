Alex Grimmer Donates Prince Deadwax Art to Grammy Awards' MusiCares Silent Auction

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2020 --Alex Grimmer, the creator of the Deadwax Art Collection, is a Los Angeles native with an eye for art and design. Grimmer has a deep passion for music and pop culture which allows him to put that passion into his art pieces. The handcrafted art pieces that Grimmer makes take a long time to create, but in the end, it is so worth it to see the final product that comes out. Each one of Grimmer's pieces is highly customized which is an unmatched quality in the art industry.



The Deadwax Art Collection from Alex Grimmer is excellent on so many levels, but mostly because of the quality that Grimmer puts into his pieces. He doesn't rush through pieces to get them done. Instead, he takes his time and makes sure that every piece is designed exactly how he envisions. With the emergence of vintage music coming to the forefront, Grimmer provides art pieces that can bring you back to a different era of music, art, and pop culture.



Alex Grimmer has spent a lot of time grinding out in Los Angeles to create an art collection that is of the highest quality and customization. The Deadwax Art Collection from Alex Grimmer comes to life by way of how the art from the record just pops out at you. The collection has been shown at different art shows throughout the United States with one of the pieces even being sold at a silent auction for the Musicares Foundation at the Grammys.



About Alex Grimmer

Alex Grimmer, the genius behind the Deadwax Art Collection, has shown his skill through his pieces with high quality and personalization. The pieces that Grimmer creates are based on music, film, and pop culture. With the diverse portfolio of pieces available in the Deadwax Art Collection there is something that can fit everyone's taste. To learn more about Alex Grimmer and his Deadwax Art Collection, visit DeadWaxArt.com.