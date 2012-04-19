McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2012 --Alex Tongue and Stalk It™ Longboards announce their strategic Team Rider partnership. Stalk It™ Longboards is excited to have a rider of Alex Tongue’s caliber and social conscience on board as its premier Team Rider. Tongue says, “Stalk It™ is dedicated to the growth of downhill skateboarding and is taking the necessary steps to do so. Stalk It™ is also one of the only companies dedicated to making products that are both sustainable and high quality. In my mind, Stalk It™ is doing more for the sport then has ever been seen before.”



After a successful inaugural racing season in 2011, Alex Tongue has chosen an innovative and cutting edge partner in Stalk It™ Longboards. His new alliance includes collaboration, design and testing of a new prototype, downhill longboard. Tongue says, “Stalk It™ represents a step forward in the progression of downhill skateboarding as well as my career as a professional skateboarder. I am excited for the opportunity to represent Stalk It™ during my 2012 race season.”



Stalk It™ founder, Lane Segerstrom (no stranger to speed) currently holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed on a towed skateboard at 78.1 mph. The genesis of his record was to test the strength and eco-technology of their CornBoard™ core in the first Stalk It™ longboard, the 58Five Landspeed, which is the only longboard in the Smithsonian American History Museum. More importantly, Lane believes in the American spirit of innovation and the desire to compete. Lane says, “Our Stalk It™ team is passionate about building the best longboard on the planet.”



Look for Stalk It™ to be taking its HIGH performance, LOW Eco- impact innovation to limited edition surfboards and snowboards this year.



To connect with the “Stalk It™ life” and all things boarding, go to Stalk It™ Blog.



About Alex Tongue

Alex Tongue is poised to leverage his successful 2011 racing campaign into a stellar 2012 IGSA World Cup Series (International Gravity Sports Association). This racing season will see Tongue continue to expand his international racing presence by competing in IGSA World Cup Races on 4 continents: Europe, Australia, South America, and North America. The increased platform scope and reach of the race’s locations mirrors the rapid growth and huge International appeal of downhill longboarding.



At the age of 19, Alex Tongue is one of the rising stars in the exploding sport of downhill skateboarding. In 2011, his inaugural season of competition, Tongue took podium places in five separate races and is looking to expand on his success in 2012. Hailing from the fertile downhill skate scene in Portland, Oregon; Tongue is making a name for himself in the sport of downhill skateboarding just as the sport is exploding onto the International sporting scene.



About IGSA

The International Gravity Sports Association (IGSA) is the world sanctioning body of skateboard and street luge racing. The IGSA governs the IGSA World Cup Series that draws gravity athletes to competitions around the globe. The IGSA World Cup Series point system is the recognized World Ranking System for gravity sports.



About Stalk It™ Longboards

Stalk It™ is an innovative eco-driven longboard company that uses CornBoard™ in the construction of its custom, hand-crafted longboards. Utilizing innovative CornBoard™ material allows Stalk It™ to reduce dependency on wood products while creating boards that are high-performance with low-ECO impact. All Stalk It™ boards are hand-made in the USA.



Stalk It™ Signature Series Longboards are endorsed by Skate Legend Christian Hosoi, Pro-Surfer Alana Blanchard, and Iconic Street Artist – Mr. Kaves.



info@stalkit.com

http://www.stalkit.com

http://www.stalkitblog.com



