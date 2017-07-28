Alexander Ene Launches a New Website to Provide the Best Double Stroller Reviews and Ratings

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --Alexander Ene has launched a new website to provide reviews, comparisons and ratings of the best double strollers to buy. The new website prohmote.com, has been in development for well over a year and the owners are looking forward to providing consumers with excellent and honest review.



Whenever parents are expecting a second baby close in age to the first or twins, they need to consider buying a double stroller. These things can make life so much easier when it comes to caring for two little ones. However, the decision of what to buy is made a lot more challenging nowadays because there are so many models of double strollers on the marketplace.



One of the first choices that people are required to make when picking a double stroller is whether to purchase a tandem stroller or a side by side stroller. Each type has its advantages and disadvantages. The side by side double strollers, as the name suggests, places 2 similar seats next to each other. Tandem designs on the other hand have one seat in front of the other and in many cases, these 2 seats are adjustable.



Even if the kids are not twins, a double stroller side by side provides the chance to engage with each other. This prevents monotony and irritable kids.



Most moms seldom go to mall when they have twins since some strollers take up so much space that they are near impossible to push between narrow aisles and doors. With the tandem stroller, no one has to give up shopping even after having twins. Unlike side-by-side double strollers, it works like a single stroller because of its tandem style with arena design. The child in the back can still have a good view of what is going on around him or her because the front seat is lower than the rear seat. Hence, one can get in any place without too much help. The Tandem stroller allows parents to go through any little store or narrow aisles with ease.



Double strollers also vary a great deal in price, ranging from affordable to really pricey. This is why it is necessary to select the right stroller from the start. While staying within a budget plan is necessary, sometimes people are better off spending a bit more for a double stroller instead of buying a low-cost stroller and having it break down after a few months.



All told, the most important factors are going to be what a person and their family require. While some parents prefer a great deal of storage, others may rather have extra padding on the seats.



