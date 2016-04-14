Alexander Gabriel Introduces Line of 3D Printed Watches Assembled and Handmade in the USA

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Alexander Gabriel has introduced a revolutionary new line of custom 3D Printed Watches and the company is currently live on Kickstarter, raising funds to bring the project to life.



Alexander Gabriel has brought to life the timeless craft of bespoke timepieces with it's line of 3D printed watches in metal composites and assembled in the USA with swiss movement, sapphire crystal and a 3D printed box.



The company recently announced strategic partnerships in order to bring the new watches to market, with XLN Technologies, a company that sells and services electronics, and the Space Coast Fablab, a Florida nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals grow through courses and project-based learning. Alexander Gabriel Watch Company, Inc. is also partnering with the entire engineering department at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida.



"We are happy to announce these partnerships and are very proud of our commitment to fine craftsmanship and to make these custom watches locally," says Roy Trent, founder and CEO of Alexander Gabriel Watch Company, Inc. "We have had a good reception to our product and so far it's really resonating with people. They appreciate we are USA made and that we are not farming out the manufacturing process overseas."



The company designs and 3d prints all of their own watches in house. Each of their timepieces is hand-crafted and their commitment to fine craftsmanship can be seen in every detail in each piece. Each leather watch strap is hand cut and dyed to the leather color of choice and then hand stitched with the stitching color and pattern chosen by users. Each Alexander Gabriel timepiece is assembled by the team's expert technicians at XLN technologies, engineers from the Florida Institute of Technology and the Space Coast Fablab.



Every watch is custom 3d printed using various high end metal composites including, Bronze, Brass and Copper. If users prefer actual metal for their watch, the company can also locally cast their 3d printed watch cases via the lost cast waxing method and metal 3d printing.



Alexander Gabriel's 3D Printed Watches campaign is now live and available for purchase on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1621208896/3d-custom-printed-watches-each-assembled-by-hand-i



About Alexander Gabriel

Alexander Gabriel Watch Company, Inc. is a locally-made watch company on the Space Coast of Florida. The company specializes in custom-made 3D printed watches and aside from Swiss mechanical movements, they design and produce all of their own parts including cases, dials, boxes and straps.



For more information, visit AlexanderGabriel.com.