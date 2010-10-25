Alexander Technology Group Celebrates Third Anniversary

Bedford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2010 -- Alexander Technology Group, the region’s leader in IT consulting and staffing services, is pleased to announce its third anniversary. New Hampshire’s fastest growing company and top staffing service has seen significant growth and achievement in the previous three years. Highlights have included a 1526% growth rate and top honors in Business New Hampshire’s 2010 “10 to Watch” list, the New Hampshire Business Review's 2010 Business Excellence award for technology and 2009 Best of Business award as the state's “best staffing service”, expansion into a second facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, and a lengthy list of partnerships with local non-profit organizations including the New Hampshire High Technology Council and Massachusetts High Technology Council. “It has been an absolute honor to manage a company with such an amazingly talented staff” said Jason Alexander, Alexander Technology Group’s Principal and Co-Founder. “In our opinion IT consulting and staffing, in New Hampshire and Northern MA, require trusted partnerships and absolute transparency in order to keep the quality consistent. That has been our way of life since day 1 and the results continue to show.”



There is no intention of slowing the company's progress as Alexander Technology Group intends to open multiple New Hampshire and Massachusetts locations in the next two to four years.



Alexander Technology Group's momentum is shared by its partner organization KBW Financial Staffing and Recruiting who has received top honors as an Inc 500 company (2009 & 2010), New Hampshire Business Review’s “Best Executive Search” (2009 & 2010), and Business New Hampshire’s “10 to Watch” (2008 & 2009).



About Alexander Technology Group - http://www.alexandertg.com

Alexander Technology Group provides a powerful variety of custom IT staffing and recruiting solutions. With an extensive base of loyal clients, unparalleled industry experience, and a compelling local network of highly qualified I.T. professionals, Alexander Technology Group is the ideal partner for job seekers and corporate decision makers.

