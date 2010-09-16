Alexander Technology Group Tops "10 to Watch" List by Business NH Magazine

Bedford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2010 -- Alexander Technology Group, a NH-based leading provider of technology consulting and staffing solutions, has earned the #1 ranking in Business NH Magazine’s “10 to Watch” list. The state’s leading business publication, in their Private 100 issue, featured New Hampshire’s fastest growing organizations with Alexander Technology Group topping the charts at a 1562% three-year growth rate. With less than 35% of the featured companies demonstrating growth in fiscal years 2008 and 2009 the Alexander Technology Group team has shown that discipline, local focus, and flexibility can induce success in the most challenging of economic times.



“We can attribute the growth of our business to many elements including hard work, strategy, transparency, and unwavering ethics. Above all, we are most appreciative of our amazing staff and loyal client base” said Jason Alexander, the firm’s Principal and Co-Founder. “In the past three years I’ve had the luxury of witnessing our world class team record long hours and tirelessly earn the loyalty of our customers. Earning the top position in Business NH Magazine’s “10 to Watch” is the result of a unified team effort.”



In addition to Jason Alexander, Alexander Technology Group was also co-founded by KBW Financial Staffing and Recruiting principals Jason Kroll, Paul Becker, and Gary Wing. The collective recognition of the firms includes multiple Inc. 500 distinctions, the NH Business Review’s “Best Staffing Firm” and “Best Executive Search Firm”, “Top 25 Leaders for the Future” and three “Top Companies to Watch” rankings (2008, 2009, 2010) by Business NH Magazine. The trajectory is expected to continue in the years to come as the firms have plans to open several offices strategically located in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.



About Alexander Technology Group

Alexander Technology Group (http://www.alexandertg.com) provides a powerful variety of custom IT staffing and recruiting solutions. With extensive industry experience and a compelling network offering access to highly qualified I.T. professionals, Alexander Technology Group is the ideal partner for job seekers and corporate decision makers. We are committed to making your objectives our top priority.

