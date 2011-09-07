Alexander Technology Group Among New Hampshire’s Top '10 to Watch' for Second Straight Year

Bedford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2011 --Alexander Technology Group, a NH-based leading provider of technology consulting and staffing solutions, has been named to Business New Hampshire Magazine’s 10 Companies to Watch list for the second consecutive year. The magazine’s Private 100 issue featured the region’s fastest growing organizations with Alexander Technology Group continuing as one of the state’s fastest growing businesses.



Jason Alexander, Alexander Technology Group’s Managing Partner and Co-Founder said “Making the 10 to Watch list for the second straight year is a great honor and testimony to the dedication of our staff. I’m particularly proud that, despite our rapid growth over the last four years, we haven’t wavered from our core focus on technology staffing in the local marketplace. We have an amazing team and the coming years should prove to be equally exciting.”



Alexander Technology Group is closely partnered with KBW Financial Staffing and Recruiting and The Nagler Group. The collective recognition of the group includes multiple Inc. 500 distinctions, the NH Business Review’s “Best Staffing Firm”, “Best Executive Search Firm” and “Business Excellence Award”, and four “10 to Watch” rankings (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011) by Business NH Magazine. The group’s trajectory is expected to continue in the years to come with plans to open several strategically located offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.



About Alexander Technology Group

Alexander Technology Group (http://www.alexandertg.com) provides a powerful variety of custom IT staffing and recruiting solutions. With extensive industry experience and a compelling network offering access to highly qualified I.T. professionals, Alexander Technology Group is the ideal partner for job seekers and corporate decision makers. We are committed to making your objectives our top priority.