Alexandria Motors to Host 'Rev It Up for Pink' Event September 2-8

Alexandria, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2014 --Alexandria Motors will raise money and awareness for breast cancer research at its upcoming “Rev It Up for Pink” event.



The event, which will take place September 2-8 at the auto dealer’s location on State Highway 29, will feature games, a photo contest, pink cotton candy and prizes. It’s part of Alexandria Motors and Chevrolet’s joint efforts to help combat breast cancer, a disease projected to affect nearly 250,000 women this year alone.



“At Alexandria Motors, we are extremely proud to hold this great event to help raise money for a very important cause,” said Cory Clark, sales manager. “Whenever we get a chance, our team is always eager to give back to the community in meaningful ways. This event will allow our staff and our customers to raise much-needed funds and spread awareness of this disease — and have some fun in the process.”



In the months of September and October, Chevrolet is sponsoring a pink Equinox that will travel to various dealerships in the Midwest to raise awareness for breast cancer. The Equinox will appear at the “Rev It Up for Pink” event at Alexandria Motors, as well.



Throughout the week of September 2, customers will have the opportunity to play a beanbag game, with three chances to throw. Alexandria Motors will donate $1 for every bag that lands on the board, and $5 for every bag a customer makes in the hole. The photo contest will feature customers dressing up and having fun with the Chevy Equinox, and the auto dealer will post the photos on Facebook and allow fans to vote on their favorites. The winner will receive free detailing service.



In addition, Alexandria Motors will hand out free breast cancer awareness bracelets at the event.



“We pride ourselves on the quality and experience we offer our customers, and an event like this is simply an extension of that promise,” said Clark. “As a local business, we believe it’s important to do our part to give back. We would like to invite everyone in the Alexandria area to come out and ‘Rev It Up for Pink.’”



About Alexandria Motors

Alexandria Motors, located at 3710 State Highway 29 South in Alexandria, offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned Chevrolet, Cadillac and Mazda vehicles to customers throughout the region. To learn more about the auto dealer and its history of serving the local community, visit http://www.alexandriacars.com.