Alfonso Faubel Joins Sentient Science from Alstom GE as New Chief Revenue Officer, President of Europe

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --Alfonso Faubel has joined Sentient Science as Chief Revenue Officer of Energy & President of Europe, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ward Thomas. His office will be based out of Spain.



Sentient Science offers a cloud-based, materials and data science platform, DigitalClone® Live, for wind operators and suppliers. The software predicts when early crack initiation begins in critical components and systems and provides a platform of supplier-based life extension actions designed to reduce the cost of wind energy by 13% of an operator's revenue. The materials science-based approach offers 10 times the value of big data solutions by offering a 5:1 return on investment, answering when and where failures will occur in a fleet.



Mr. Faubel joins Sentient Science from Alstom-General Electric where he was senior vice president, global sales & marketing power.



"When I worked for the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), I saw first-hand the need for digitalization strategies that would provide our customers, the wind operators, more precise foresight into when and where failures would occur in order to lower their cost of energy to a point where their wind business could compete against other energy sources," said Faubel, noting he was focused previously on reducing the Capital Expenditure line on the cost of Energy.



Faubel will shift focus from OEM to operator, working with the Sentient Science operator network as a trusted 3rd party.



"It was during my time at Alstom GE that I came to realize the enormous potential the wind industry still had in addressing operational (OpEx) and capital expenditure (CapEx) cost reductions, specifically through prognostics. Statistical-based data solutions lack the long-term prognostics needed to change business strategies," Faubel said. "Sentient Science's materials and data science-based software provides significantly more COE reductions for CEOs of Power Generation companies."



Operators with an aging fleet and rapidly declining power purchase agreement pricing, place increased hardships on wind operators. Offshore wind farms experience exponentially higher operations and maintenance costs, which are often located miles offshore in remote and harsh conditions.



"Sentient Science is the only trusted third-party software company that delivers an efficient technological offering for life extension of operational wind turbines based on scientific data-driven asset actions. I look forward to working with the brilliant materials scientists, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence scientists, management team, software developers and sales and marketing professionals at Sentient Science," Faubel said.



Prior to Mr. Faubel's work at Alstom-GE based in Switzerland and France, he was Senior Vice President of the Wind Business based in Barcelona. He joined Alstom in 2009 from Delphi where he was Divisional Vice President & European Managing Director. His professional career includes a variety of global assignments in France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, US and Mexico.



"We welcome Alfonso to our executive team and look forward to his leadership growing our current operator base of 20,000 wind turbine globally to 200,000 by 2020," said Thomas, CEO & President of Sentient Science. "He has a long history building trust with energy operators at Alstom GE, and his expertise will be critical as we expand our software prediction and life extension capabilities to the critical component – bearing – level. He will also take my place as board member of WindEurope and lead the digitalization efforts of the board."



Faubel will be hiring a team in Europe of business development and customer success managers.



Faubel began his career in industrial international sales in 1988 in New York City with Ferrex. In 1990, he joined Accenture based out of Spain, leading a wide range of management consulting cross-industrial projects. In 1993, he transferred to Rome to lead Exens' Structured Financing practice across several civil engineering & infrastructure construction projects worldwide.



In 1996, he joined Delphi based in Germany, where he completed different international assignments in the Automotive Electronics & Safety Industry in Finance and M&A followed by manufacturing plant assignments in Mexico and worldwide HQ in the US. In 2001, he transferred to Paris as a Regional CFO for the Steering Division and in 2005 he was appointed Managing Director for Europe and Member of the Executive Committee and Steering Strategic Counsel.



About Sentient Science

Sentient Science currently monitors and provides life extension actions for 25,000 wind turbines across 230 wind farms globally, simulating 550,000 bearings and 125,000 gears within the DigitalClone Live platform. Sentient Science is expanding its modeling capabilities to include blades, pitch systems and generators.



