Algine Plus Expands Revolutionary Nutritional Supplements Range to United States

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2023 --Algine Plus, a groundbreaking nutritional supplement brand from Sweden, is ready to introduce its esteemed products to the American audience. Crafted by Rolf Nilsson, the globally-acclaimed military pentathlon champion, Algine Plus is a culmination of over two decades of dedication and expertise. Its hallmark is the premium, 100% natural algae products, ethically sourced from the pristine waters of Greenland and Iceland.



Fans of the health-based TV show, "You Are What You Eat", featuring Anna Skipper, would be familiar with Algine Plus's vegan, non-GMO, and sugar-free algae tablets. Their feature on the show has only augmented their well-deserved reputation.



Setting new benchmarks in the nutritional supplements domain, Algine Plus prides itself on a wide-ranging portfolio. American consumers can soon avail of the benefits of seaweed tablets, along with other pioneering products like Active Digest, Colostrum, Collagen Hyaluron, Astaxanthine, and Phosphatidylserine.



Discussing the inception of Algine Plus, Mikael Ohlin, the brand's President/CEO, shared, "Rolf and I were intrigued by the noticeably low prevalence of common Western health concerns among residents of Iceland and Greenland. Digging deeper into their daily habits, we identified a strong inclination towards seafood, especially seaweed consumption. This insight led Rolf to formulate a unique blend of different seaweed varieties, which later received accolades when tested on renowned Swedish athletes."



Targeting a broad demographic, Algine Plus appeals to both genders, catering to adults aged 20 and beyond. These supplements are meticulously designed to resonate with everyone, irrespective of their profession or health background, ensuring holistic health benefits.



As the brand readies its foray into the U.S., American consumers can anticipate benefiting from the combined knowledge and research of industry stalwarts like Rolf Nilsson and Mikael Ohlin. Algine Plus's unwavering dedication to quality assurance, certified production methodologies, and its zest for natural, pioneering solutions aim to guide its users towards a path of enhanced wellness and an elevated, health-conscious lifestyle.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Algine Plus. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.