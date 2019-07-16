Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2019 --What is Algorand?



Algorand removes the technical barriers that for years undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Now you can build on a stable platform you trust.



Our consensus mechanism is permissionless and pure proof-of-stake. It ensures full participation, protection, and speed within a truly decentralized network. With blocks finalized in seconds, Algorand's transaction throughput is on par with large payment and financial networks. And Algorand is the first blockchain to provide immediate transaction finality. No forking. No uncertainty.



Silvio Micali dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography. He designed the Algorand platform from first principles with an internationally recognized team of researchers, mathematicians, cryptographers, and economists to guarantee true decentralization, scale and security. Today the Algorand team is made up of a world-class technology and research team along with proven business leaders from global technology companies.



Algorand is committed to building technological innovation in a borderless economy.



What is Algorand Ecology?



Algorand Ecology is an official interstellar civilization simulation project initiated by Algorand and fully owned by the founder Silvio Micali.



The aim of the Algorand Ecology is to promote the continued implementation of Algorand in all areas and to empower all walks of life in the future.



Algorand Ecology is an important part of Algorand's exploration of a borderless economy. From the moment the idea is born, it is destined to be uncommon.



About Algorand Ecology

Algorand Ecology has been deployed in more than 100 countries, and tens of thousands of communities will ignite Algorand Ecology at the same time. At the same time, Algorand Ecology will launch a global roadshow in August. Algorand Ecology is officially scheduled to be launched on July 23.



