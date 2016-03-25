Aliaksandr Petukh Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Complete the Development of 'Lord of Poker'

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2016 --In the earlier parts of human civilization, Poker was much more than just a game. Deepest of the conflicts were often resolved by a game of Poker. During those days, the knowledge of a secret poker magic was considered to be essential to winning at Poker. Unfortunately, some of the players resorted to unfair means to get the better of many worthy opponents. This is the time when the righteous people stood up and banned all poker magic. Over the centuries, Poker became an ordinary card game with no connection to magic.



Aliaksandr Petukh claims that Lord of Poker will return poker to its original state. The first role poker game, Lord of Poker will bring back the thrills of a primeval battle between the good and the evil where the victor is determined by intelligence, bravery, strength, skills of deceit and calculation, luck, and magic.



Some of the most important features of the game include



- A unique gaming genre that combines poker, an RPG, and a fantasy card game.

- Players get experience, level up, obtain resources, and earn gold (internal money) by playing poker.

- Using spells in poker has a dramatic impact on gameplay and makes it absolutely unpredictable.

- Each new location introduces new conditions to the game, making it impossible to use the same winning tactics all the time.

- Introduces the Team Poker mode that has never been seen before.

- Players get experience for special poker actions and their combos.

- Gameplay unfolds through a combination of gradual development of the game's plot and the immersive experience of a MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer On-line Role Playing Game).



Lord of Poker is the brainchild of Aleksandr Petukh and Aleksandr Bernat, two friends from Belarus, who began working on Lord of Poker about two years ago. At present, they are looking to raise $100,000 via Kickstarter to complete the development of Lord of Poker. Proceeds from this campaign will be used for the following purposes.



- Instead of working on spare time, the two creators will be able to work full time.

- Expansion of the team by hiring artists and additional developers.

- Organize an offline event where all the Lords play poker with each other.

- Accelerate the development process.

- Release the game for iOS, Android and other platforms with one centralized server.



To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1nxRTLz



The website of Lord of Poker is http://lopgame.com/en



