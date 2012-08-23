Battle Creek Junior Theatre

Alice in Wonderland Auditions

Battle Creek, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2012 --CALLING ALL 5th-9th GRADE ACTORS, SINGERS, & DANCERS! Alice In Wonderland Auditions

Saturday, September 8th from 9AM - 1PM

-or-

Sunday, September 9th Noon - 3PM

at the Music Center of South Central Michigan (KCC Campus: Fremont St. side)

Battle Creek Junior Theatre invites all 5th - 9th graders to audition for our fall production of Alice in Wonderland!

Tips:

- Only attend one of the audition days.
- Plan to stay the entire time.
- Bring a recent photo (Photos will not be returned)
- Headshots will be taken (arrive ready for a photo)

Be Prepared:
- Come prepared with a monologue or poem.
- Come prepared with 15 bars of a song to sing.
- Wear comfortable shoes appropriate for dancing.

For more information:
Call (269) 565-2196
board@battlecreekjuniortheatre.com
http://www.battlecreekjuniortheatre.com
Find us on Facebook!

