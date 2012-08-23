Battle Creek, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2012 --CALLING ALL 5th-9th GRADE ACTORS, SINGERS, & DANCERS! Alice In Wonderland Auditions



Saturday, September 8th from 9AM - 1PM



-or-



Sunday, September 9th Noon - 3PM



at the Music Center of South Central Michigan (KCC Campus: Fremont St. side)



Battle Creek Junior Theatre invites all 5th - 9th graders to audition for our fall production of Alice in Wonderland!



Tips:



- Only attend one of the audition days.

- Plan to stay the entire time.

- Bring a recent photo (Photos will not be returned)

- Headshots will be taken (arrive ready for a photo)



Be Prepared:

- Come prepared with a monologue or poem.

- Come prepared with 15 bars of a song to sing.

- Wear comfortable shoes appropriate for dancing.



For more information:

Call (269) 565-2196

board@battlecreekjuniortheatre.com

http://www.battlecreekjuniortheatre.com

Find us on Facebook!