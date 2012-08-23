Calling all 5th-9th grade actors, singers, and dancers! Battle Creek Junior Theatre invites you to audition for our fall production of Alice in Wonderland.
Battle Creek, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2012 --CALLING ALL 5th-9th GRADE ACTORS, SINGERS, & DANCERS! Alice In Wonderland Auditions
Saturday, September 8th from 9AM - 1PM
-or-
Sunday, September 9th Noon - 3PM
at the Music Center of South Central Michigan (KCC Campus: Fremont St. side)
Battle Creek Junior Theatre invites all 5th - 9th graders to audition for our fall production of Alice in Wonderland!
Tips:
- Only attend one of the audition days.
- Plan to stay the entire time.
- Bring a recent photo (Photos will not be returned)
- Headshots will be taken (arrive ready for a photo)
Be Prepared:
- Come prepared with a monologue or poem.
- Come prepared with 15 bars of a song to sing.
- Wear comfortable shoes appropriate for dancing.
For more information:
Call (269) 565-2196
board@battlecreekjuniortheatre.com
http://www.battlecreekjuniortheatre.com
