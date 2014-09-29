Alice in Wonderland Syndrome Is Linked to EBV; CBCD Reviews Medical Studies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --“Infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) is linked to the development of “Alice in Wonderland Syndrome.” Alice in Wonderland Syndrome (AIWS or AWS) describes a set of symptoms. Dr. Piessens and colleagues wrote in a study that AWS is “characterised by perceptual disturbances including visual disturbances and distortion of the body image.” (1) Dr. Piessens is from the Department of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery in Genk, Belgium. Another study noted that the initial infection with the Epstein Barr Virus “is either asymptomatic or a self-limited febrile illness, but occasionally may be more severe and cause neurologic and systemic disease. After resolution of the initial illness, the virus persists in a "latent" asymptomatic form, kept in check by the immune system.” (2) When the virus reactivates, it can cause Alice in Wonderland Syndrome.



Click to learn more about EBV symptoms



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people infected with the EBV and other viruses take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the EBV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“The most prominent and often most disturbing symptom (of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome) is that of altered body image: the sufferer will find that they are confused as to the size and shape of parts of (or all of) their body. The parts usually mentioned are the head and hands; growth seems more usual than shrinkage. The second major symptom is the distortion of visual perception. The eyes themselves are normal, but the sufferer 'sees' objects with the wrong size or shape and/or finds that perspective is incorrect. This can mean that people, cars, buildings, etc. look smaller or larger than they should be, or that distances look incorrect; for example a corridor may appear to be very long, or the ground may appear too close.” (4) Other symptoms include: distorted time perception; time moving quickly or slowly. distorted touch perception, e.g. a feeling that the ground is “spongy” under the feet or that the sensation received from touching something is simply incorrect or unrecognized, and distorted sound perception.



Are there any drugs or remedies that can reduce symptoms caused by EBV?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (3). In contrast, there are two natural antiviral products with a formula that was shown to reduce EBV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and the EBV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the EBV.



References:



(1) Tselis AC. Epstein-Barr virus infections of the nervous system. Handb Clin Neurol. 2014;123:285-305. doi: 10.1016/B978-0-444-53488-0.00013-4.



(2) Piessens P1, Indesteege F, Lemkens P. Alice in Wonderland syndrome and upper airway obstruction in infectious mononucleosis. B-ENT. 2011;7(1):51-4.



(3) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(4) AIWS.info – Alice in Wonderland Syndrome – Symptoms