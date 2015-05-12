Alice Smith Announces the Availability of a Gorgeous Executive Home for Sale Near the Woodlands, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --People looking for a new property will find sheer luxury in a gorgeous 5,744 square feet executive home. The property is nestled in the beautiful gated Old Mill Lake subdivision, just 15 minutes west of The Woodlands which is a fast-growing city immediately north of Houston, Texas! This remarkable one-owner traditional-style two-story house was built in 2009 and features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This stately beauty sits on 2.25 wooded acres. It's an executive's dream! It's located at 37535 Edgewater Drive, Pinehurst, Texas 77362.



When people enter past the locked gate and cross the stone bridge, they are looking at Old Mill Lake with its beautiful waterfall and historic working mill. This is a secluded, private, quiet subdivision limited to 100 lots!



As house hunters approach this custom home they will see the beautiful circular drive, the three car garage and the lovely stone highlights make the home match its surroundings. The luscious landscaping, with full sprinkler system, features a spring in backyard. If people looking for a new home want a pool, there are no easements to prevent it. An upstairs covered balcony in back overlooks the woods.



As house hunters step inside the front door, they enter a grand rotunda with a massive elegant chandelier, complete with a motorized electric chandelier lift to lower it for cleaning and bulb replacement. The flooring includes custom-designed carpet, marble and Traver-tine.



The breath taking kitchen features custom woodwork, a six-Burner gas range and double ovens, granite counter tops, a large island, microwave, trash compactor, food warmer, a spacious pantry and wine pantry all popular stainless steel appliances.



The house comes with a game room, media room with surround sound, study and library with bookshelves and cabinets custom-built by a true artisan. There is an intercom system throughout the house, as well as fire and smoke alarms. This home has Green Energy Certification and is Energy Star Qualified.



Listing realtor Alice Smith says, "Imagine living in such luxury. This is a home you don't want to miss. The Woodlands, Texas is exploding. People are moving in from all over the country. It's reported that approximately 1.500 people a month are moving in due to Exxon's expansion in the area. By living here in Pinehurst, rather than The Woodlands proper, you'll have no water district and significantly lower property taxes. Give me a call and allow me to give you a tour of this immaculately kept home."



For additional information about 37535 Edgewater Drive, Pinehurst, Texas 77362 please contact: Alice Smith at RE/MAX Compass by phone (281-830-8725 ), or email (alicesmith@remax.net).



More information can be found the web site at http://alicesmithrealtor.com and http://www.Facebook.com/Alice.Smith.Realtor



For more about the house go to: http://37535-edgewater-dr-pinehurst-tx.com; For a photo tour at: http://search.har.com/engine/dispGallery.cfm?mlnum=95298364; and http://harlistings.marketlinx.com/SearchDetail/Scripts/PrtBuyFulPhoto/PrtBuyFulPhoto.asp?emailGUID=b07d4738-44df-427f-90af-562dd886426d&AgentId=alicelee



About RE/MAX Compass

Alice Smith, a successful award-winning RE/MAX realtor and property specialist, has both raised her family and served this area for many years. ...and on Facebook at: (281) 830-8725



Alice Smith

RE/MAX Compass

281-830-8725

713-893-5599

alicesmith@remax.net

http://alicesmithrealtor.com