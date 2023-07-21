Aliens Make Contact in Time Traveling Novel

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2023 --Best-selling author Gene P. Abel releases the thrilling conclusion to the Defenders of Time Trilogy with the third installment, The Aliens Step In. Kirkus Reviews has called the series, "Brisk and engaging."



Agent Lou Hessman and his team discover parts of their time travel facility are disappearing. The Chinese spies behind this event have successfully altered the past-and they are using means beyond current human technology that could prove disastrous for the time and space continuum.



With only a small window of opportunity before their time travel operation is completely erased, the U. S. team visits the past to try and erase the Chinese attack in the first place. The impacts of interfering with time go far beyond anything Agent Hessman and his intrepid team of time defenders could have imagined—worlds beyond, in fact. Their efforts bring them face-to-face with an alien being, Sonsa Tabbak, who arrives to stop human time travel before a universal catastrophe can occur.



What happens next changes everything, everywhere, forever. We are not alone.



About The Author: Gene P. Abel brings a successful and diverse educational and professional background to his writing. Mr. Abel's formal education includes a B.S. in Finance and an MBA. His thirty years as a highly successful business executive in both the private and public sectors are overlaid with thirty years as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. After achieving the status of Distinguished Military Graduate from Penn State, he spent five years on active duty and twenty-five years in the Army Reserve, with such diverse assignments as a nuclear weapons officer and finance officer. He graduated from the Army War College in 1985 and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal on two occasions. Colonel Abel was nominated for brigadier general and retired in 1993 as an Army Colonel.



Learn more about Abel's books at https://www.genepabelbooks.com/



About Indigo River Publishing

We are a modern, cooperative book publisher. Founded in 2012, Indigo has published hundreds of books and partners with authors to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table. Indigo River Publishing offers expertise where it's important and partnership in decision-making where it's meaningful. Indigo River Publishing is proudly distributed by Simon & Schuster. This partnership has helped Indigo soar to new heights by expanding distribution to over 38,000 retailers nationally and internationally.



For submissions information visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com/submissions/ and for more information, visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com or contact office@indigoriverpublishing.com