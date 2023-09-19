Aligned Chiropractic Engages Webster Certified Chiropractor in Treynor and Carter Lake, Iowa

Council Bluffs, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2023 --Persistent spine, joint, or neck discomfort can be frustrating and embarrassing. Sometimes, despite potential medications, the discomforts don't just go away. The body has to stress out a lot. Luckily, chiropractic care can help.



Chiropractic care primarily aims to alleviate pain and treat chronic issues with muscles and joints without resorting to drugs or surgery. The Webster-certified chiropractor in Treynor and Carter Lake, Iowa knows what it requires to ensure quality treatment.



They use hands-on and instrument-assisted techniques to improve health and enhance quality of life. Some common chiropractic techniques include diversified methods, drop-table techniques, and more.



The diversified technique is a manual approach to spinal alignment that calls for utmost accuracy. When bones and joints are misaligned, one of the most common things chiropractors do is realign them. While the chiropractor conducts adjustments manually, a little "drop" of the table's surface helps the patient.



From newborns to elders, chiropractic care is safe and beneficial for patients of all ages. Spine misalignment can affect everyone. The expert chiropractors at Aligned Chiropractic can restore the spine to its original position.



Patients can use the treatment to treat neck pain, back pain, headaches, fibromyalgia, herniated discs, car accident injuries, sports injuries, etc. Depending on the condition, the chiropractors will decide the treatment method.



At first, they assess and evaluate the situation and recommend suitable solutions accordingly. As for sports injuries, chiropractors can determine the extent of the injury and develop a care plan to help relieve pain and correct the misalignment.



Those who have experienced whiplash in a car accident are not alone in seeking chiropractic care for the condition. Their chiropractor can help with whiplash since it affects the soft tissues in the neck and can lead to spinal misalignment.



About Dr. Felicia Campbell of Aligned Chiropractic

Dr. Felicia Campbell of Aligned Chiropractic serves patients from Council Bluffs, Underwood, Carter Lake, Iowa, Treynor, Iowa, and other nearby areas with chiropractic adjustments. Their high-quality chiropractic care reduces pain and increases mobility, among other advantages.