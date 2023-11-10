Aligned Chiropractic Offers Holistic Acupuncture Treatment in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, Iowa

Council Bluffs, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2023 --Natural pain treatments such as acupuncture are becoming increasingly popular as individuals search for alternatives to the potential risks and side effects linked to pharmaceuticals and surgical procedures. Acupuncture has been proven to improve overall health and reduce pain associated with various diseases.



Aligned Chiropractic offers acupuncture as part of its comprehensive medical services to promote fast recovery. Acupuncture in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, Iowa stimulates the body's natural healing processes. Acupuncture is a practice that involves inserting tiny needles into the skin to realign the body's energy meridians. Inserting needles into acupuncture points stimulates nerve endings, facilitating healing and alleviating pain.



Acupuncture is a highly effective treatment for patients who experience neck pain, headaches, back pain, sciatic nerve pain, subluxations, or soft tissue pain due to a car accident, sports injury, or other physical trauma.



Aligned Chiropractic offers traditional acupuncture services from highly skilled and qualified acupuncturists. In addition to providing standard chiropractic adjustments and spinal manipulations, they offer myofascial soft tissue treatments, including cupping therapy.



If one has been experiencing pain in their limbs, neck, or headaches, acupuncture may offer relief for chronic pain without requiring invasive medical procedures or prescription medication. Furthermore, chiropractic treatment for spinal care is an excellent complement to acupuncture for patients with back pain, sciatic pain, and other related conditions. Patients of all ages, ranging from children to older adults and everyone in between, are warmly welcomed.



Aligned Chiropractic, led by Dr. Felicia Campbell, operates as a small business owned by a woman. The primary focus is to assist individuals in attaining optimal health and wellness through extensive expertise, knowledge, and advanced treatments. A diverse range of therapies are offered, including acupuncture, which focuses on enhancing natural healing and relieving pain. Contact them to schedule the first appointment with their chiropractic healthcare team.



For more information on chiropractors in Council Bluffs and Neola, Iowa, visit https://alignedchiropractic.net/chiropractor/.



Call 712-828-4801 for more details.



About Aligned Chiropractic

Aligned Chiropractic is a leading chiropractic clinic in Council Bluffs and Treynor, Iowa, dedicated to providing high-quality care and improving the overall well-being of its patients. With a team of experienced chiropractors and a range of advanced treatment options, they are committed to helping individuals achieve optimal health and wellness.