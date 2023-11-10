Aligned Chiropractic Offers Services of Expert Chiropractor in Council Bluffs and Neola, Iowa

Council Bluffs, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2023 --Self-care is essential for health. Dr. Felicia Campbell at Aligned Chiropractic can help individuals overcome chronic pain and stiffness, allowing them to experience the joys of life once again. Individuals who experience neck discomfort, back pain, headaches, limited mobility, or a lack of range of motion may find potential relief through chiropractic care. Contact Aligned Chiropractic now to schedule an appointment with their expert chiropractor in Council Bluffs and Neola, Iowa and find out how they can help.



Chiropractors receive training in addressing pain and chronic problems related to muscles and joints through non-surgical and drug-free techniques. To alleviate pain and tension in the body's extremities, a wide range of manual and instrumental musculoskeletal therapies, soft tissue massage, and adjusting procedures are employed.



Before making any adjustments, a chiropractor will do a complete physical examination to pinpoint the source of discomfort. At Aligned Chiropractic, PLLC, Dr. Campbell assists individuals residing in Council Bluffs, Underwood, IA, Carter Lake, IA, Treynor, Neola, IA, and nearby areas. These individuals may face issues such as subluxations, compression of the sciatic nerve, persistent pain following a sports injury, headaches, chronic pain, fatigue, muscle aches, and restricted mobility.



Taking care of one's spine properly necessitates regular visits to a chiropractor. In addition to relieving back pain, an adjustment focusing on the vertebrae and the spine's alignment may also alleviate discomfort in other areas of one's body.



Dr. Campbell specializes in addressing sports-related injuries and assists individuals in returning to their respective sports activities at the earliest opportunity. He provides an adjustment or other treatment to get to the bottom of your pain. Athletes experience discomfort from the runner's knee, tendonitis, muscle strain, tight hips, or shoulders.



