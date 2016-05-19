Alken Watch Is a Luxury Watch Company That Helps Bring Foster Children Home

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --Alken Watch Company, the luxury watch brand that helps bring foster children home, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring their brand new Downtown Collection to life.



Alken Watches are elegant, timeless, and luxurious high-quality unisex watches that are accessible and affordable. After previously crowdfunding their initial launch, Alken is back with a minimalist, retro, and contemporary line that allows urban wearers to seamlessly move from the office to the nightlife.



"With all the complicated and abstruse technology made available to us nowadays, sometimes all you need is something effortless," says founder and CEO Carlo Ricafort, "Everyday life is already as busy as it is, let's keep it simple."



Alken Watch is a company dedicated to giving back. The company gives back 20% of every sale for each watch sold to help bring foster children home. The Alken Watch Company is very proud to be official partners of the Angels Foster Family Network whose mission is to transform the life of a child by recruiting and training exceptionally qualified foster parents providing the care and home they need. Without the love and care offered by Angels families, babies from newborn to five years miss the opportunity to attach to a primary parent figure, and are likely to face severe developmental roadblocks as a result of broken relationships.



Each timepiece that is sold by the ALKEN Watch Company not only represents the value of time but a reminder of the importance of giving back to the community and essence of showing compassion to those who need it most. It offers a chance for change and the ability to provide a healthy foundation and foster care for the abused and neglected infants and toddlers who are the future.



Alken Watch is a times piece that reminds users to make a difference in the world. By encouraging the use of the hashtag #watchthatgives, Alken Watch is hoping to recognize the impact that the company plans to accomplish with the help of their customers.



The Alken Watch Company Downtown Collection is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1sA4kZF



About Alken LLC

Founded in 2015, is a watch company that makes a difference. Its unisex minimalistic design, elegance, and quality makes it a watch that can be worn for any occasion. Each ALKEN watch is engraved with #watchthatgives as a reminder of the difference the company gives back to foster kids.



For more information on Alken Watch please visit http://alkenwatches.com