All About the Real Housewives Delivers New Gossips and Hot News from the Hit Reality TV Show

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --All About the Real Housewives, a website run by fans of the reality TV show, has recently updated their website with more news and gossips revolving around the stars of the show. Included in their fresh releases is the rumor about the crumbling friendship between Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville. The friendship between the two popular Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars is said to be over according to a statement released by Lisa Vanderpump on Life & Style recently. “Too many things—too many nasty things—were said. Brandi has created so many lies. [Our friendship] is done. It was done six months ago.” she said. Lisa blamed Brandi’s dishonesty and undermining throughout the series. The statement was contradictory to Brandi’s continuous tweet about her friendship with Lisa and that they are just on break.



The two stars were close friends with Lisa sympathizing over Brandi’s predicament after she joined the series. The relationship turned sour after issues and conflicts riddled the two. In connection to the animosity is another gossip on how Brandi supposedly had Lisa to get Joyce look bad when the latter’s father passed away. The story exploded from twitter where Joyce released her statement saying how low Brandi went to try and bring her down. When Joyce’s father passed away the stars went to a trip to Puerto Rico. Because of her father’s death, Joyce was somber throughout the trip. It was then that Brandi thought of having Lisa to make Joyce laugh. This action, Joyce thought, was Brandi’s plan to make her look bad in the camera by depicting her unaffected with her father’s death. These stories and more are now available on AllAboutTRH.com.



The Real Housewives is a reality TV show aired on Bravo TV. It follows the lives of affluent, bourgeois housewives and professional women in the suburban or urban areas of several American cities.



