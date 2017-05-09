All Divisions of American Durafilm Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --American Durafilm Company Inc. is pleased to announce that its quality management system is certified to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 standard. By adhering to the quality management principles (QMPs) in ISO 9001—which encompass customer focus, improvement, evidence-based decision making, process approach, leadership, relationship management, and engagement of internal & external customers—American Durafilm continues to assert its position as a market leader providing high-performance solutions using films, coatings, and tubing. The accreditation covers all aspect of its operational activities, including the distribution and custom fabrication of high-performance plastics, the manufacture of seamless polyimide tubing, and product finishing via spray coating on customer-furnished goods.



Jon Goodwin, General Manager at American Durafilm, said, "ISO 9001 certification not only underlines our commitment to delivering the best quality and customer service along the entire supply chain, but it also helps us make continuous improvements to our internal processes and procedures—driving greater efficiencies across the board."



Mack Hendrick, President of American Durafilm, adds, "As a strategic partner to diversified original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), we have nurtured a culture of quality in what we do and how we do, over the course of our 65+ years in business. With the ISO 9001:2015 certification of our facility, it serves as further testament to our quality workmanship and attention to detail, and ongoing investment in team building, technology, and performance measures at all levels. Through the implementation of a rigorous quality management system, we strive to provide greater confidence in the integrity of our products and services and maximize value for our customers and stakeholders. We are extremely proud of our team for demonstrating a clear desire to embrace the standard as a fundamental element of our growth."



For more information on American Durafilm and its capabilities, visit www.americandurafilm.com.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, has more than 65 years of experience in providing solutions for a wide range of applications requiring high-performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading solutions provider of ultra-high-performance materials, coatings, and films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tedlar®, as well as FEP rollcovers. It recently released Duralok™ technology—creating the first and only resealable FEP and Kapton® bags.



American Durafilm® can fabricate these high-performance films to customer specifications, including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting. The company is well known for its responsive service and high-quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance and overall quality. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work, which can be performed onsite in their updated 1,000-square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition, American Durafilm® manufactures seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005" up to 6.00". The Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, re-flow, and sub-assembly services.



Duralok™ is a pending trademark of American Durafilm® Co., Inc.

Durafilm® is a registered Trademark of American Durafilm® Co., Inc.

Kapton® and Tedlar® are registered trademarks of DuPont.

Teflon® is a registered trademark of The Chemours Company.