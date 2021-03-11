All Estate Sales & Auction Company Celebrates Their 35 Years of Service

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2021 --All Estate Sales & Auction Company specializing in estate sales, auctions, consignments, and business liquidations.



From luxury estates, designer goods, fine art and collections, to modest estate sales and single item collectibles.



Unlike other estate sale companies, All Estate Sales & Auction Company is an international, all encompassing service provider with a wide range of collectors and investors around the globe which creates an environment for quick sales and serious offers.



The firm initially started out buying and selling fine art back in 1981 but the demand for assistance in managing the sale of fine jewelry, antiques, memorabilia, coins, gold, and even automobiles, soon followed.



All Estate Sales & Auction Company has experience in dealing with attorneys, probate situations, and escrow closing dates. There really is no situation they have not encountered.



In regard to typical estate sales, the firm simply eliminates the stress of liquidating from the client. All Estate Sales & Auction Company takes care of the entire process–from inventory, to appraisal, to sale. All Estate Sales & Auction Company is not a clearing house; rather it is a carefully managed system that matches high-interest buyers with highly desirable goods. Through their Austin office they serve Austin, Lakeway, Round Rock, Georgetown, Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Dripping Springs as well as Houston and the surrounding areas. Managing the firm from the main office in Austin is Matt Bliss. Other staff include appraisers, gemologists, and experts in fine art, fashion, memorabilia, antiques, and alike.



One of the firm's most exciting transactions has been the liquidation of the boutique hotel "The Pearl" in downtown Austin.



An Estate Sale is a method of liquidating belongings of a family or estate. They are typically used when someone must move, downsize, or in the case of divorce, bankruptcy, death, etc.



The home is staged by the firm handling the sale and belongings are priced and displayed for purchase. Then the public is invited into the home and given the opportunity to purchase the goods.



Contact https://allestatesales.net or call 512-844-4617 for more information



https://allestatesales.net/.