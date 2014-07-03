All Glory Be to God Ministries Becomes USAAB Member

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --The U.S. Association of Accredited Business announced that All Glory Be To God Ministries, a prominent, local ministry in the Illinois area, has become an accredited USAAB Member Business.



As of June 30, 2014, the USAAB has verified that All Glory Be To God Ministries, actively assures compliance with a concise Code of Ethics, including prompt resolution of complaints, and honest marketing practices.



All Glory Be To God Ministries is a non-denominational Christian organization open to the public. All Glory Be To God Ministries serves to spread the word of the Lord, providing followers of Christ with a renovated way to practice worship.



“We verify that all member organizations closely observe the Membership Code,” stated Jason Berg, an account manager with the USAAB, “because we acknowledge the significance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB continues to limit membership only to companies which are audited prior to membership. Every company goes through a rigorous auditing process prior being offered membership.



Recently, it's become common for consumers to research a ministry’s reputation and third party accreditations prior to contemplating joining a ministry or church. Conceived in 2007, All Glory Be To God Ministries has continually maintained a largely positive reputation among consumer review websites, public records, the USAAB, and organizations which advocate customer rights.



Additionally, All Glory Be To God has recently been held in high regard with several organizations which monitor the advancement of consumer protection and business trust. All Glory Be To God Ministries's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Illinois.



For more information on the services of All Glory Be To God Ministries, please visit http://www.allglorybetogodministries.com