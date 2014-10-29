All-in-One Digital Marketing Package by SEO Agency in Singapore

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --One of the leading SEO Agencies in Singapore, SEO Agency (SEOAgency.sg), today announced its new Internet marketing package; an all-in-one complete Internet marketing bundle. This announcement has created a buzz in the market. It is what most business owners have been looking for.



“This new bundled package allows a website owner to get a variety of Internet marketing services for one low and affordable price. This is a deviation from the norm where most Internet marketing service providers distinguish between the different aspects of marketing. They do this by placing a price tag on each element, making it difficult for clients to choose. The reason is that most clients have no idea which Internet marketing method would be best for their business”, said the company’s official spokesperson.



SEOAgency.sg has been in the industry for years and gained the reputation as one of the best SEO and Internet marketing service providers in Singapore. Their client retention rate is also unbelievably high, standing at over 80% compared to the 35% market average. By offering a bundled Internet marketing package, it must be sure of something most of its competition has not realised yet.



“We sought to find out what is included in the bundled package and it was simply amazing. These very affordable bundle packages offer PPC management, digital branding, email marketing, online ads campaigns, PPT video marketing, news content writing, and even social media marketing among others.”



Besides the mentioned services, the firm also offers manual link building, SEO article writing, directory submission services, global SEO ranking services, article submission, keyword-based SEO services, Wordpress blog SEO services and search engines domination techniques services.



“A package that offers all these services and more is almost impossible to compose. But we have successfully hacked it, carefully tailoring the Internet marketing bundle packages so that we can lower the prices, while not compromising on quality of service.”



About SEO Agency

SEO Agency is one of the top-ranked SEO Company in Singapore. It offers both SEO and Internet marketing services. The company has the backing of many years of experience and expertise, offering web design and development, search engine optimization, Internet marketing and social media optimization services. Most of its skilled personnel have certification in their respective areas of expertise thus offering top-notch services and support to its clients.



Contacts:



401 Havelock Road, #02-13,

Singapore 169631

Office Phone: +65 6733 1231

Email: info@seoagency.sg