All Kinds of Industries Can Take Advantage of PubHTML5 Magazine Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --Businesses from all kinds of industries can now take advantage of PubHTML5 magazine maker that can easily transform images and PDF files into an interactive flipping magazine. This is a great way to present the company's products, services, history, special offers, etc. and to make a specific business popular.



The process of converting a static PDF file into a stunning digital magazine is very easy. No technical background is required to do so. There are templates that can be applied, while changing their style to customize them for a particular business. The process of applying the premium templates includes the following simple steps:



- Signing in to the account;



- Importing the PDF file into the PubHTML5 software;



- Browsing the template panel and choosing the most appropriate one for the specific business, then clicking on it to apply;



- There is a Preview option, which enables users to change the effect, if needed.



The PubHTML5 magazine maker can be used by a great variety of companies regardless of their industries. That could be education facilities, businesses, entertainment facilities, tourist companies, etc. All of them will highly benefit from this software, as they will be able to make effective online advertisements at a low price. They can literally save thousands of dollars, since they don't have to hire costly designer services to create professional digital magazines.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5 said, "We created the most cost-effective solution for digital publications that helps users create top quality flipping magazines by themselves. We got thousands of feedbacks from happy users, who reported that their businesses grew in popularity thanks to our software. This motivates us even more to continue improving its function and quality."



PubHTML5 became so popular that more than 16,600,000 people have already created their own digital interactive magazines. To learn more about the powerful PubHTML5 magazine maker and its functions, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is an online platform made by professional programmers and designers as one of the best solutions for digital publishing. Its popularity grew because of the cost-effective and user-friendly products they create, which help millions of people around the globe publish online advertisements in an engaging and attractive way.