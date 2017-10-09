All Natural and Organic Beauty Brand Olla Organics Celebrate Dead Sea Mud Mask's Ability to Revitalize Hair as Well as Skin

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --When it comes to rolling back time, high quality, natural and organic Dead Sea Mud seems likely to have no peers. While these benefits for user's skin are pretty common knowledge, leading source for a first class, natural and organic Dead Sea Mud Mask Olla Organics recently shared just how powerful the product can also be in restoring youthful vibrancy, glow and health to the hair of users. To make things even better, applying the mud to hair is simple, fast, cost effective and fun.



"We are always exploring how and where natural products can enhance health and beauty," remarked a spokesperson from Olla Organics. "When it comes to Dead Sea Mud, the overall benefits the mud can deliver is quite stunning. It's our pleasure to let shoppers know they can treat their hair with the same kind of benefits the Dead Sea Mud delivers to skin and the end results are often something that's truly remarkable."



Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask has been a popular choice on Amazon.com, where it is available at a low price point and backed up by the marketplace's industry leading customer service, shipping and satisfaction guarantees. This has fit in perfectly with the company's own dedication to delivering a quality shopping experience from start to finish and their spirit of open communication and transparency with their valued customer-base.



Feedback for the Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask's hair benefits are coming in and have been complete endorsements.



Julie S., from New York, recently said, "I've been using Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud on both my face and hair. A few weeks later and I look like a new person! I've used other another brand's Dead Sea mud product and was totally unimpressed. Five stars and fully recommended."



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions, without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.