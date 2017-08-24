All Point Construction Announces Their New Roofing Services in Dearborn, Michigan

Allen Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2017 --Enjoying a number one customer rating for five years running, All Point Construction helps midwestern homeowners rest assured. Now, broadening their scope of influence, the widely-recognized company steps into new shoes as roofing contractors Dearborn, Michigan can trust. An established company with GAF Master Elite certification, All Point Construction is on task. It all starts simply with a free estimate. Then, $1000 off of a complete roof installation is made possible with easy 21-months same as cash financing. From there, the Dearborn, MI roofers provide customers with a hassle-free experience.



All Point Construction offers licensed and insured contractors. These professionals understand that the roof of a home is more than just its shingles. It's a complete system of integrated components and layers that work together to protect the interior and exterior of that home. Sure, it's designed to withstand nature and control temperature but, a new roof also increases the perceived value of a home. Simply stated, curb appeal cannot be underestimated when selling a home or keeping it for one's own enjoyment.



"When a roof reaches the end of its life not only does it look old and worn but it can cause an increase in energy expenses. It can also affect air quality if leaks are causing interior damage such as mold, mildew, and rot. Decay and damage with exterior walls, sheathing, and siding are also an issue. So, suffice it to say, a new roof can't always wait. It's important to get ahead of the game if possible. And, we do our best to make that possible," Tom Krenchnyac, CEO, of All Point Construction said of his company's new roofing service in Dearborn.



With all hands on deck, All Point Construction provides customers with an architect on staff who shares access to a 3D design system. This system is in place for their myriad specialties such as the remodeling of porches, garages, driveways, basements, and attics. All this is offered in addition to the remodel of interior projects as well. Free residential inspections are also provided with this service.



About All Point Construction

All Point Construction is a full-service home improvement, design, and construction company based in Allen Park, Michigan.



