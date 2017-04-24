All Point Construction, Premier Siding Company in Downriver MI, Now Offers 21-Months Same as Cash

Allen Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --Already offering their clients the most current trends in siding, All Point Construction gives yet one more reason to do a home improvement project. To that end, the siding contractors in Downriver recently announced their newest perk. Now, they not only offer fast loan approvals and affordable financing, but they also extend a 21-months same as cash feature. Family-owned and operated, as well as devoted to the eighteen suburban communities they serve, the company's number one ranking in customer service appears to be on point.



Tom Krenchnyac, CEO of All Point Construction, said of the service, "We've been #1 customer rated for five years running. So, we really do everything we can to help homeowners meet their goals when it comes to siding, and roofing, and really, any home improvement project. We don't come to a design with a mediocre approach. We realize that getting new siding for the house isn't just about utility, it's about making the best kind of statement you can."



Known as one of the best siding companies in Downriver MI, All Point Construction uses the most current technology to enhance the client experience. Dedicated to the process from the get-go, the company provides customers with an architect on staff who shares access to a 3D design system. This allows homeowners to try new siding on for size, so to speak, before the company installs it.



All Point Construction offers licensed, insured contractors that are certified to both install and repair siding. The company also offers the remodeling of porches, garages, driveways, basements, and attics. All this is offered in addition to the remodel of interior projects as well. Free residential inspections are also provided with the service.



