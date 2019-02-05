All Pro Restoration Excels in Home Construction in Austin and Cedar, Texas

Round Rock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2019 --Home construction is picking up throughout the US. For those who are in the market for a new home, it would be great to certainly consider having the house built to one's specifications, rather than buying an existing home.



All Pro Restoration is a leading resource when it comes to home construction in Austin and Cedar, Texas. They have a wide service area, so they also provide home construction in Austin and Cedar Texas, Georgetown, Leander, and other nearby cities. While choosing the company, the project will be completed on time and budget, and the quality of work will be impeccable.



The professionals at All Pro Restoration specialize in Kitchen remodeling projects. An old, outdated kitchen can be embarrassing to guests. Bringing them down is necessary to entertain guests. Kitchen remodeling can change everything, and they can take many different approaches.



They can work within the existing footprint in some cases, and they are also able to expand a room by bringing down a wall. A bump-out addition can also be considered, and this can allow for an increase in the square footage without subtracting any space from an adjoining room. There are many different design options, including traditional, contemporary, country, modern, Mediterranean, and more.



One can also depend on All Pro Restoration for bathroom remodeling in Round Rock, Austin, Georgetown, Leander, and Cedar Park. This can be done in conjunction with a kitchen remodeling project, or they can focus solely on the bathroom. They will work closely with the clients to gain an understanding of their vision, and their home construction contractors will bring it to life.



The company also specializes in exterior home construction services. Roof repairs are in their wheelhouse as well, and they provide rapid responses to emergency calls.



For more information on mold removal in Round Rock and Georgetown, Texas, visit http://www.allprorestorationinc.com/mold-removal-cedar-park-georgetown-leander-round-rock-austin-tx-home-restoration-services.



About All Pro Restoration, Inc.

All Pro Restoration, Inc. is a well-known company that offers the best home restoration, disaster recovery, fire restoration, water restoration, mold removal and repair for smoke, water and flood damage.